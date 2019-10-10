Connections Networking to hear from Mission Resource Conservation District

FALLBROOK – Learning about the conservation impacts in their community will be the topic at Connections Fallbrook Networking Group’s breakfast meeting Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 8-9 a.m., presented by Lance Andersen of the Mission Resource Conservation District.

The organization invites the community to attend this open meeting. A suggested donation of $10 includes a hot breakfast buffet. RSVP by Monday, Oct. 14, with Carol Marcon at (760) 224-3408 or cmarcon@hotmail.com.

Connections Fallbrook Networking Group is a business networking group comprised of local professionals. At every third Wednesday breakfast meeting, the group has an educational presentation from a local representative to learn what is happening in Fallbrook.

Connections Fallbrook Networking Group meets weekly for breakfast at Trupiano’s Italian Bistro. To learn more about the group or to join, visit connectionsfallbrook.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Connections Networking Group.