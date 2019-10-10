Eleanor Ruth Gammell of Fallbrook died and went to be with the Lord, Sept. 24, 2019. ”Ma” was an active member in church and had a large circle of friends and loved ones. She will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her son, Chris, and survived by her son Spencer; two grandsons, Sai and Skylar; three great-grandchildren; and in-laws Karen, Vicki, Melissa and Danielle. Services were held Oct. 5, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook.