Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Eleanor Ruth Gammell

 
Last updated 10/9/2019 at 12:48pm



Eleanor Ruth Gammell of Fallbrook died and went to be with the Lord, Sept. 24, 2019. ”Ma” was an active member in church and had a large circle of friends and loved ones. She will be missed dearly.

She was preceded in death by her son, Chris, and survived by her son Spencer; two grandsons, Sai and Skylar; three great-grandchildren; and in-laws Karen, Vicki, Melissa and Danielle. Services were held Oct. 5, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook.





 
