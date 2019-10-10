Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Harvest Faire is coming Oct. 20

 
Last updated 10/9/2019 at 11:50am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Harvest Faire Sunday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Avenue in historic downtown Fallbrook.

The faire will include local artisan craft vendors, as well as a beer and wine garden, petting zoo, pony rides, pie baking contest, pumpkin and costume contests, live music, local foods, fall-themed treats and more.

Also on display will be locally handcrafted scarecrows, as part of the October Scarecrow Days in Fallbrook. Several unique shops will also be open along Main Avenue. This event is family friendly.

For more information on this or any other event, visit http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org and click on the “Events” tab.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 

