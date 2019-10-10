Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Garden club to hear about planting with pets

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/9/2019 at 11:49am

FALLBROOK – Ever often wondered what plants are safe for pets or what might be useful to prevent unwanted "visitors" in the yard? Come to the Fallbrook Garden Club's Oct. 29 general meeting and learn firsthand from Judy Macomber.

Macomber is the publisher of PetLovers Publications and a San Diego County master gardener. This combination allows her to pursue her lifelong loves: plants and animals. She is also housekeeper, cook, entertainment committee and vegetable grower for two dogs. Through the years, she said her pets have given her ample education on pet-friendly plants and opportunities to try to outwit "The Backyard Terrorist," and sometimes she even wins.

The meeting is held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time and potluck begins at 12:30 p.m .; business meeting is at 1 p.m., with the program starting at 2 p.m. The public is welcome.

For more information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org and social media at "The Fallbrook Garden Club."

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/10/2019 10:31