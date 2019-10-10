Garden club to hear about planting with pets

FALLBROOK – Ever often wondered what plants are safe for pets or what might be useful to prevent unwanted "visitors" in the yard? Come to the Fallbrook Garden Club's Oct. 29 general meeting and learn firsthand from Judy Macomber.

Macomber is the publisher of PetLovers Publications and a San Diego County master gardener. This combination allows her to pursue her lifelong loves: plants and animals. She is also housekeeper, cook, entertainment committee and vegetable grower for two dogs. Through the years, she said her pets have given her ample education on pet-friendly plants and opportunities to try to outwit "The Backyard Terrorist," and sometimes she even wins.

The meeting is held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time and potluck begins at 12:30 p.m .; business meeting is at 1 p.m., with the program starting at 2 p.m. The public is welcome.

For more information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org and social media at "The Fallbrook Garden Club."

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.