Historical society to hold fundraiser

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society is conducting an Old Fashioned Community Barn Sale Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Heritage Center, 1730 S. Hill St., at the corner of Rocky Crest in Fallbrook.

There will be antiques, collectibles, tools, books, garden supplies, toys, decorations, glassware and much, much more. The public is encouraged to donate saleable items Mondays through Fridays through Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can clear out their attics, garages or basements and bring their contributions over to the Heritage Center.

All proceeds go to the Fallbrook Historical Society. Call (760) 723-42125 for more information.

Submitted by Fallbrook Historical Society.