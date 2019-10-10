Our beloved Paul Gissing, 62, of Fallbrook, California, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. Paul lived a rich and purposeful life.

Paul was born on January 27, 1957, to Graham and Jean Gissing in Manchester, England. After graduation, he worked as a carpenter, a skill he would take along his life's journey with great success. Paul traveled to the United States in the '80s and loved it so much that he decided to make a life here.

Paul met his beloved wife, Virginia, while working in the car industry and they were married on April 10, 1999 in Raratonga, Cook Islands. Paul and Virginia started a thriving real estate investment company in San Clemente and together they relocated to Fallbrook to expand their company vision.

Paul had a loving soul that shined through to everyone that was lucky enough to have met him. He was a remarkable husband, brother, uncle and friend who loved camping, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Paul enjoyed spending the weekends on his boat called the Sea Monkey.

Paul is survived by his heartbroken wife, Virginia; sister Sue, brother Mike, half-brother Jason, numerous sisters- and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, a large extended family and a community of friends.

Paul's presence here on earth has been a joy and such a contribution to countless people. He will be so missed.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to be made for church planting in Vietnam. All donations can be made by check to North Coast Church. Please make sure to put Paul Gissing's name in the memo.

Donations can be brought on Saturday, Oct. 12 to the memorial service at 10 a.m., North Coast Church, 1375 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook, or mailed to North Coast Church, 2405 N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA 92084.