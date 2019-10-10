Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

SANDAG adds funding for Route 76 east of I-15

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/11/2019 at 10:02am



A proposed budget amendment to the San Diego Association of Governments’ Capital Improvement Program triggered a debate between funding roads and funding transit projects, but the compromise motion approved by the SANDAG board Sept. 27 retained $3 million for corridor system management planning and advanced planning for four state highways including state Route 76.

The compromise motion passed with an 11-7 vote. The city of Chula Vista abstained while the opposition was from the cities of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, Lemon Grove, National City and Solana Beach. The budge...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/11/2019 15:18