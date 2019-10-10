SANDAG adds funding for Route 76 east of I-15

A proposed budget amendment to the San Diego Association of Governments’ Capital Improvement Program triggered a debate between funding roads and funding transit projects, but the compromise motion approved by the SANDAG board Sept. 27 retained $3 million for corridor system management planning and advanced planning for four state highways including state Route 76.

The compromise motion passed with an 11-7 vote. The city of Chula Vista abstained while the opposition was from the cities of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, Lemon Grove, National City and Solana Beach. The budge...