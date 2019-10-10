Fallbrook Art Association celebrates 50 years at Gala

Shirley Calvert, a longtime member of Fallbrook Art Association, looks at the Opportunity Drawing print by Ken Potter, donated by California Watercolors during the association's 50th anniversary gala celebration and fundraiser at Pala Mesa Resort.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association members and guests got together to celebrate 50 years of their non-profit status Sept. 28, at the Pala Mesa Resort. Good food, The Slacker Hill Band and the opportunity to get their photo taken as a keepsake, from Foto Booth Images made for a very entertaining evening.

This past year, the organization had realized a dream of having their own gallery and it was also the one year anniversary of its opening at 127 N. Main Ave. in Fallbrook. The Gallery is open to artists in the area and has monthly shows.

The Master of Ceremonies, Eric Johansen, gave...