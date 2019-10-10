Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook library to host reception for new art exhibit

 
Last updated 10/11/2019 at 5:36am

"Alma Gemelas" by Carlos Castrejon

FALBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library are hosting an artists' reception Friday, Oct. 18, from 6-9 p.m. for its latest art exhibit, "Cuatro," with artists Luis Alderete, Carlos Castrejon, Jorge Egea and Daniel Marquez.

These artists have worked together previously, organizing and participating in a series of local and international exhibitions with the "Paisanos." "Cuatro" is the first of a new series of exhibitions. The intent is to each of the four artists show their work in the mediums of drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture and explore each artist's versatility.

