Healthy Habits for Bonsall and Fallbrook Folks

Heredity traits: We are our parent's recipes

Hair color is an inherited trait but DNA determines more than a person's physical qualities.

A person's DNA is the result of their parents with some traits being more obviously handed down than others. For example, eye color, hair color or the way their face might be shaped or any combination of those, are qualities from their parents.

Genetically passed down traits are mostly physical. These include health factors such as high blood pressure or even mental illnesses. Most people wouldn't associate lifestyle choices and behaviors as being inherited, but actually some are.

The following are traits that your parents can be blamed for:

1. How food tastes: The preference between spi...