Learn about depression and Parkinson's disease

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson Support Group will hold their monthly meeting, Friday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

This month’s speakers, Taylor Bos and Carly Bonnell, will speak on “Apathy and Depression and Parkinson’s Disease – Understanding and Overcoming Challenges: For PWP and Care Partners.”

Bos is a doctoral candidate in clinical psychology at the University of California San Diego and San Diego State University Joint Fellowship Program. His...