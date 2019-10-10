Medicare open enrollment period is Oct. 15, through Dec. 7

TEMECULA – If those on Medicare, it is important to read the annual notification of change, health plan or Part D plan each year to see if there are any significant changes. Seniors cannot assume that things will remain the same.

Each year the health plans change their benefits in order to attract Medicare beneficiaries to their plan. Sometimes they add benefits in one area by decreasing coverage in another. It is important to decide which benefits matter most personally and start there. Not all plans are contracted with all Medical groups. Some offer gym membership while others offer ov...