Palomar making bold strides in commitment to sustainability

A 180-kilowatt photovoltaic array was installed this summer on the new maintenance and operations building at Palomar College, which has won numerous awards for its energy-saving design features.

SAN MARCOS – From award-winning "green" buildings to solar energy to high-efficiency LED lighting, Palomar College is reducing its carbon footprint by slashing the amount of electricity that's needed to operate a college campus.

"As one of the largest institutions in North County, Palomar College is leading the way in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by implementing strategic upgrades that are better for the college, and ultimately better for the environment," Joi Lin Blake, Ph.D., superintendent and president of Palomar College, said.

The list of recent sustainability initiatives inclu...