Temecula Valley Hospital is the first in California to bring applied artificial intelligence to stroke care

TEMECULA – As one of the leaders in stroke care in Southern California, Temecula Valley Hospital continues its commitment to leveraging the most advanced innovations to improve access and optimize treatment for patients who are suffering an acute stroke. Viz.ai's software allows Temecula Valley Hospital to further enhance the power of their stroke care team through quick detection and notification of suspected large vessel blockage in the brain. Through the use of artificial intelligence, stroke specialists can better synchronize timely care and determine the optimal patient treatment dec...