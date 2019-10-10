3 win Nobel Prize in Physics for work to understand cosmos
David Keyton - The Associated Press
A Canadian-American cosmologist and two Swiss scientists won this year's Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday, Oct. 8, for exploring the evolution of the universe and discovering a new kind of planet with implications for that nagging question: Does life exist only on Earth?
Canadian-born James Peebles, 84, an emeritus professor at Princeton University, won for his theoretical discoveries in cosmology. Swiss star-gazers Michel Mayor, 77 and Didier Queloz, 53, both of the University of Geneva, were honored for finding an exoplanet – a planet outside our solar...
