3 win Nobel Prize in Physics for work to understand cosmos

 
Last updated 10/11/2019 at 4:40am

James Peebles talks to a reporter at his home in Princeton, New Jersey, after being awarded this year's Nobel Prize in physics, Tuesday, Oct. 8. Peebles of Princeton University shares the prize with Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for their work in understanding how the universe has evolved from the Big Bang and the blockbuster discovery of the first known planet outside our solar system. AP Photo/Seth Wenig photo

David Keyton - The Associated Press

A Canadian-American cosmologist and two Swiss scientists won this year's Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday, Oct. 8, for exploring the evolution of the universe and discovering a new kind of planet with implications for that nagging question: Does life exist only on Earth?

Canadian-born James Peebles, 84, an emeritus professor at Princeton University, won for his theoretical discoveries in cosmology. Swiss star-gazers Michel Mayor, 77 and Didier Queloz, 53, both of the University of Geneva, were honored for finding an exoplanet – a planet outside our solar...



