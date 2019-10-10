Border apprehensions drop as immigration crackdown continues
Colleen Long and Darlene Superville - The Associated Press
The number of migrants apprehended at the southern U.S. border declined in September for the fourth straight month, Trump administration officials said Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said border officials encountered about 52,000 migrants at the border last month – down about 65% from the peak in May of about 144,000.
