US researchers on front line of battle against Chinese theft
Last updated 10/11/2019 at 4:43am
Eric Tucker
The Associated Press
As the U.S. warned allies around the world that Chinese tech giant Huawei was a security threat, the FBI was making the same point quietly to a Midwestern university.
In an email to the associate vice chancellor for research at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign, an agent wanted to know if administrators believed Huawei had stolen any intellectual property from the school.
Told no, the agent responded: "I assumed those would be your answers, but I had to ask."
It was no random query.
The FBI has been reaching out to colleges and universities acros...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)