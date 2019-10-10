2,000 without power in Fallbrook, Ramona, surrounding areas

SDGE says cause is currently unknown; fire weather not to blame

More than 2,000 electrical customers were without power in Fallbrook, Ramona and other nearby areas early Friday afternoon, though a utility official said the outages were unrelated to ongoing concerns about fire weather in the region.

A total of 1,293 customers Fallbrook, Rainbow, Bonsall and Pala, along with 886 customers in and around Ramona, found their power knocked out just around 12:10 p.m., according to San Diego Gas and Electric's online outage map.

SDGE spokesman Wes Jones confirmed the outages are not related to the utility company's announcement earlier this week that power could be cut off for thousands because of windy weather conditions that could threaten power lines and increase fire risk.

Jones couldn't immediately say what the cause of either outage was, or if they were related, though he said crews were working to find out.

SDGE had said on Wednesday that more than 30,000 customers could see their power cut off because of a red flag warning that went into effect on Thursday, though it later trimmed that number down to about 17,000. About 400 customers throughout rural East County remained without power on Friday as a result of the red flag warning, which is set to expire at 6 p.m.