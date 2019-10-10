County Employees' Charitable Organization announces grant opportunity for local nonprofits

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Employees’ Charitable Organization is now accepting applications for 2020 CECO grants. Since 1956, CECO has funded local nonprofit programs with the mission of lending a hand toward addressing the diverse needs in the San Diego region.

In 2019, CECO distributed $139,622 among 88 local nonprofit programs, including: Alliance Health Clinic, Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center, Palomar College Foundation, San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation, and Wheelchair Dancers Organization. A complete list of prior grant recipients, grant instructions, and an applicati...