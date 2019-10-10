County grants now available to improve communities

San Diego County is accepting applications from residents and nonprofit organizations on ideas to improve neighborhoods and communities.

Funding comes from the Community Development Block Grant, a federal program that provides annual grants to states, cities and counties. Applications are being accepted now through Nov. 1.

In the past, federal CDBG funds have been used to improve local youth and senior centers, parks, streets, drainage systems, accessibility and fire facilities. Depending on the project, money may be available.

Residents and nonprofits may propose projects that benefit low...