By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

CWA ratifies contracts for Moosa Canyon pipeline repair

 
The San Diego County Water Authority ratified two contracts for the repair of Pipeline 4 in Moosa Canyon.

A unanimous CWA board vote Sept. 26 ratified a $950,000 contract with J.F. Shea Construction Inc. for the repair of Pipeline 4 and a contract for $871,342 with Fibrwrap Construction Services, Inc., for the carbon fiber relining of Pipeline 4.

The action also authorized the continuation of the emergency declaration which exempts the CWA from the normal contract procurement process and from California Environmental Quality Act review.

The CWA’s Second Aqueduct includes Pipelines 3, 4...



