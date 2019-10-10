Fallbrook residents work to establish Community Benefit Program

As an unincorporated community, there are plenty of things Fallbrook cannot provide for itself.

Things like parks, beautification, events and graffiti removal are all handled by nonprofit organizations and volunteers.

“There are a lot of things in Fallbrook that make Fallbrook, Fallbrook, things like maintaining the islands on South Mission as you enter town,” Roy Moosa, president of the Fallbrook Village Association, said. “Those are all handled by volunteers.”

That’s a system that has worked well for much of the Friendly Village’s history. But that old model is starting to sho...