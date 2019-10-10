FUHS celebrates homecoming

Yolanda Bailon and Dean Olivo are crowned the 2019 Fallbrook homecoming king and queen at halftime, Oct. 4.

Despite some talk in the community about the effect of not having the traditional homecoming floats that Fallbrook High students were accustomed to building each year, homecoming at the school Friday, Oct. 4, was a successful one for students and staff.

Instead of each class building floats on trailer frames as students have done for many years, this year, each class built a float on golf carts. The so-called "mini-floats" were part of a solution to deal with a series of events and obstacles that caused the school and principal Dr. Narciso Iglesias to reconsider the activity.

The theme for homecoming was "A Night Around the World." and it was apparent that the students worked hard on their floats. In the end, it was the seniors who would defend their title, being named Best Overall float on Friday night, after they were presented to the crowd.

The Fallbrook Warriors Dance Team performs a routine during halftime on Fallbrook High's Homecoming night.

Freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors and FUHS staff members each decorated a float for the competition.

Following the floats were FUHS' school clubs carrying banners and waving to the crowd.

Before the halftime festivities were over, Yolanda Bailon and Dean Olivo were named Homecoming queen and king to cheers from the crowd. The rest of the court consisted of Joel Calhoun, Kate Calhoun, Darcy Romero, Sonsi Jarvis, Steve Fuentes, Emily Brown, Jared McDonald, and Jovani Moreno.

After royalty was crowned, all five floats lined up at the spot where the 100-meter dash would begin and the float race was on. Manned by school staff and Iglesias himself, the bedazzled golf carts raced in front of the home crowd to raucous cheers.

