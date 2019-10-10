Haunted Hallows of Rainbow to open Oct. 18

Jeff Woodrey stands inside his Haunted Hallows of Rainbow located in the old Vallecitos Elementary School bus barn. The haunted house is a fundraiser for the school.

After a lifetime of investing in tens of thousands of dollars worth of haunted house props and materials, Jeff Woodrey didn't want to give up.

He has hosted the elaborate haunted house at his own home for the last few years, but even admitted prior to last year's Halloween season, it was going to be last time.

But something told him to hang on.

"So, I was reaching out via social media to see if anyone wanted to host the haunted house and I wasn't getting any responses," Woodrey said. "I decided to give up on it and put my stuff for sale then on one of my posts Vallecitos Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization President Cassy Wood and her mom Ray Lynn Heilbronn commented on it saying they should get me to do their haunted house at the school old bus barn."

They didn't need to ask him twice.

"I got very excited, messaged them and here we are."

Woodrey has been working on the attraction ever since inside the barn located in the southeastern corner of the school. There's even a life-sized haunted cemetery he's constructed next door to the bus barn.

Haunted Hallows of Rainbow will officially open on Friday, Oct. 18 and continue Oct. 25 through Halloween night from 6 to 9 p.m.

The first hour is reserved as a no-scare hour for children. Overall, the haunted house isn't too scary or gory but certainly has some frightening imagery.

"There's still gonna be a lot of scares but I've never been one to go the extreme gore route so it's still school-friendly," Woodrey said. "I will say this is could be one of the best haunted houses in San Diego County."

Like last year's attraction, Woodrey is doing it to help raise funds.

The $5 admission fee will help raise funds to help pay for the remodeling of the school's kitchen.

"As of right now it's a heat and serve kitchen so they cant prep fresh food for the kids - so that's one goal - to get that remodeled to a prep kitchen,' Woodrey said. "Also the school needs a security fence. They have applied for a grant but it won't cover all the cost.

"Hopefully this becomes a tradition at the Vallecitos Elementary."

Jeff Pack photo One of the spooky scenes at the Haunted Hallows of Rainbow located in the old Vallecitos Elementary School bus barn.

If that happens, Woodrey will be unretired from the scare business. He hopes the community will come out and support the haunted house and the kids at the school.

"It's supporting a great school in a small community that needs the help for these kids," Woodrey said. "(The Haunted Hallows) is everything I say it is. Halloween is a huge part of me and once you see it you'll see what I mean."

He said he works as a supervisor at Rite Aid puts his heart and soul into the project.

"Using my passion to help others is how I give back," Woodrey said. "I'm not rich, so I sacrifice a lot of time and resources to do this, but its really not a sacrifice because it's what I love."

The Haunted Hallows of Rainbow is located at 2220 Rainbow Boulevard in Rainbow.

