Larson honored by San Diego supervisors

Sept. 27 was the final day of work for San Diego County Farm Bureau executive director Eric Larson, who retired after 22 years in that position and 48 years working in agriculture.

A Sept. 24 proclamation of the San Diego County board of supervisors recognized Larson for his contributions to local agriculture and his cooperation with county government.

“Eric Larson is a very special person in this community and has done a lot for agriculture,” Supervisor Dianne Jacob said.

Larson began his agriculture activity with the Encinitas 4-H Club chapter, and he was also in San Dieguito High Sc...