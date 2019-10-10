Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Roger Boddaert 

Let's re-oak California

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/11/2019 at 6:25am

Roger Boddaert photos

Live Oak Park is a natural oak woodland with ancient trees.

Special to Village News

What's more iconic than California's golden hills and dales dotted with the state's native oak trees?

California's landscape has some of the most diverse plants and flora on this planet and it needs our help now. Native oaks are a vital important component of the vegetation of California and they grow in a wide variety of habitats that helps provide a distinctive character to our entire state.

They provide food and shelter for many wildlife species, they stabilize soil and help counteract the "greenhouse effect" by taking up carbon and produce life-giving oxygen.

W...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/11/2019 15:19