Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

NCFPD clears up questions about Prop A

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/10/2019 at 4:54pm



Fallbrook-area voters will be asked this month to approve a new tax of $5 per month, per parcel of owned property to pay for construction, maintenance and improvements of fire stations in the North County Fire Protection District over the next two decades.

But with the vote on the proposed tax, known as Proposition A, fast approaching – voters will soon begin receiving ballots and must mail or deliver them to the office of the Secretary of the North County Fire Protection District by 8 p.m. Oct. 24 – there remain a number of questions and misconceptions that fire officials are working t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/11/2019 01:55