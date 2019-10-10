NCFPD clears up questions about Prop A

Fallbrook-area voters will be asked this month to approve a new tax of $5 per month, per parcel of owned property to pay for construction, maintenance and improvements of fire stations in the North County Fire Protection District over the next two decades.

But with the vote on the proposed tax, known as Proposition A, fast approaching – voters will soon begin receiving ballots and must mail or deliver them to the office of the Secretary of the North County Fire Protection District by 8 p.m. Oct. 24 – there remain a number of questions and misconceptions that fire officials are working t...