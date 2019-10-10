Next generation owners of Fallbrook Propane, North County Welding continue family business

Rick Monroe

Special to Village News

When it comes to running a business, siblings Chris Everett and Meredith Everett-Gordon know the lessons they learned from their parents are essential for the continued success of Fallbrook Propane and North County Welding.

Their parents, Merrill and Debbie Everett, started the welding business in 1986 when they moved to Fallbrook and the propane company in 1987. The businesses thrived by providing quality services to Fallbrook residents at a fair price.

Merrill Everett died suddenly of a heart condition in March 2017. Since then, Debbie Everett passed the business matters to her children, but she is someone they continue to seek for business advice, they said.

"My takeaway from Dad was that you are never wrong to do the right thing in business and life," Chris Everett, general manager of the businesses that are both located at 1561 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

"That loyalty goes a very long way – steadfast commitment to your family, your customers, your employees and your community – is vital for success. Good leadership is proven through right action and example, not words. I carry this with me in all aspects of life and business," Chris Everett said.

His mother's advice is very influential, he added.

"My mom has taught me a lot regarding not being dissuaded by obstacles and trials when you know what you're doing is right," he said. "That goes for business and life. Although, she has not been involved with day to day operations for some time, my sister and I get advice from her on a regular basis."

His sister, Meredith Everett-Gordon, is manager of administration and operations. The siblings have been running Fallbrook Propane Gas and North County Welding for more than 15 years.

Fallbrook Propane is a locally managed propane company that services the North County – everything north of Highway 78 to Fallbrook.

"I think of us being a little big guy in the propane industry," Chris Everett said. "Locally, we have the biggest fleet and capacity, so it's difficult for others to compete."

The company services residences, agriculture, large groves, forklifts for packing houses, wineries and many other businesses. Most Fallbrook homes do not have natural gas and must use propane.

The propane is delivered to Fallbrook by rail and big trucks, kept in a secure storage area and delivered by their fleet of trucks. The company has 25 employees and Chris Everett said each person is extremely important to the company.

"I think it's unique that we have several second-generation employees," he said. "The industry is noted for having older drivers, but we've been able to hire some of their children. We're like family."

He said the company is also noted for its efficiency and friendliness.

The family is also known for its involvement in the arts.

Merrill Everett's heart was always for arts, not the business, but he excelled at both. Merrill Everett founded the Fallbrook School of Arts and taught there for many years. He was one of the key people in bringing Palomar College to Fallbrook for art classes and college credits. He was also one of the founding members of the Fallbrook Art and Cultural Center. He started the annual Galaxy of Glass show at the Fallbrook Art Center 21 years ago.

Merrill Everett was an artist in many mediums, with glass blowing being his biggest passion. This is where son Chris Everett also excels. Debbie Everett loves making glass art and Meredith Everett-Gorden's specialty is as a sculptor, and she has taught ceramics.

The businesses continue to be a patron of the Fallbrook Art Center and an active sponsor of Fallbrook athletics.

"We have a small store, but it holds a great deal of competitively-priced inventory," Chris Everett said. "Our store is easy to access and offers same-day delivery for your convenience. All of our welders are certified and have many years of experience."

North County Welding Supply takes great pride in the ability to provide customers with same-day delivery service, he said.

The propane business has propane cylinders and tanks ranging from 1.5 gallons, 5 gallons, 8 gallons, 10 gallons, 15 gallons, 25 gallons and up. It also services propane regulators: barbecue size, motor home and RV-size and custom adjustable regulators for varied home and commercial use.

North County Welding Supply can be reached at (760) 728-5764 or http://northcountyweldingsupply.com and Fallbrook Propane Gas Co. can be reached at (760) 728-9353 or https://fallbrookpropanegas.com.