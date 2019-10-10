Power outage affects 2,000 in Fallbrook, Ramona, surrounding areas Friday afternoon

Electricity restored by early evening; SDGE says fire weather not to blame

More than 2,000 electrical customers were without power in Fallbrook, Ramona and other nearby areas for part of Friday afternoon, though a utility official said the outages were unrelated to ongoing concerns about fire weather in the region.

A total of 1,293 customers in Fallbrook, Rainbow, Bonsall and Pala, along with 886 customers in and around Ramona, found their power knocked out just around 12:10 p.m., according to San Diego Gas and Electric's online outage map.

Power was later restored to all but about 100 customers in the Fallbrook area by 5 p.m. Friday, and was restored to everyone about an hour later.

SDGE spokesman Wes Jones confirmed the outages are not related to the utility company's announcement earlier this week that power could be cut off for thousands because of windy weather conditions were expected to threaten power lines and increase fire risk.

Jones had no information on Friday regarding the cause of either outage, nor was he able to say whether they were related, though he said crews were working to find out.

SDGE had said on Wednesday that more than 30,000 customers could see their power cut off because of a red flag warning that went into effect on Thursday, though it later trimmed that number down to about 17,000. About 400 customers throughout rural East County had their electricity cut as a result of the red flag warning, which expired at 6 p.m Friday; all those customers had their power restored by that time.

5:10 p.m. Friday: This story was updated to indicate power was mostly restored to customers affected by the outage.

6:25 p.m. Friday: This story was updated to indicate power was restored to all customers affected by the outage.