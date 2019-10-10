Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rally Round the World raises funds for Rally for Children

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/9/2019 at 12:20pm

David Hill and his wife, Elizabeth Leader, dress in Indian attire during the Rally for Children fundraising event at Pala Mesa Resort.

Shane Gibson photos

Brenda Carden dressed in Indian clothes and wearing a bindi on her forehead attends the "Rally Round the World" fundraising event at Pala Mesa Resort.





 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/10/2019 10:45