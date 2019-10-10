SDG&E tells how to spot scams

SAN DIEGO – Scammers work year-round to defraud people, and sometimes these con artists pretend to be San Diego Gas and Electric employees. Criminals who impersonate utility employees often threaten to take immediate and drastic action. You can identify scammers by the way they demand payment, including prepaid debit cards, green dot cars and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin.

Phone impersonation

If you receive a phone call from a person claiming to work for SDG&E and the caller asks for payment over the phone, it’s a scam. The utility never proactively contacts customers to get their...