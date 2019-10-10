Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SDG&E tells how to spot scams

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/11/2019 at 4:59am



SAN DIEGO – Scammers work year-round to defraud people, and sometimes these con artists pretend to be San Diego Gas and Electric employees. Criminals who impersonate utility employees often threaten to take immediate and drastic action. You can identify scammers by the way they demand payment, including prepaid debit cards, green dot cars and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin.

Phone impersonation

If you receive a phone call from a person claiming to work for SDG&E and the caller asks for payment over the phone, it’s a scam. The utility never proactively contacts customers to get their...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/11/2019 15:18