Weigh in on the county budget

Would any residents like a say in how San Diego County spends taxpayer dollars? Residents can meet county executives and give them their two cents on what they’d like to see in next year’s budget.

The county is inviting residents to attend Budget Development Advocacy Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the County Operations Center in Kearny Mesa.

Whether they live in the unincorporated area or in one of the region’s 18 cities, the county’s budget includes a broad range of services that have probably affected every resident is some way.

The county plays a role whenever people go out to eat, go to the beach, vote, pay property taxes or need a birth, marriage or death certificate. But the county does much, much more.

The county’s responsibilities cover administering state programs like social service assistance, health programs, foster care and adult protective services; regional services such as adult and youth detention facilities, criminal prosecution, elections, tax assessment and collection, air quality and beach water monitoring, and food and restaurant inspections and municipal services in non-city communities like law enforcement, libraries, parks, roads and land use zoning.

County executives who manage these programs want to hear what’s important to residents before compiling next year’s budget. Find more information and RSVP at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/budget-development-advocacy-day-tickets-73348418093.

The county’s current budget was adopted in June. The proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 will be released in May 2020.