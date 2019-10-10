Re: 'FRHS funds could go to NCFPD' [Village News, letter, 10/3/19]

Last week, a letter to the editor in the Village News raised some very thought-provoking questions about the fabric of the relationship between the Fallbrook Regional Health District and the North County Fire Protection District; more specifically what the regional health district has done to support the NCFPD’s paramedic program, since the closure of the Fallbrook Hospital in 2014.

The author of the letter acknowledged the challenges our paramedics now face due to the closure of the Fallbrook Hospital; for example, our paramedics now have to travel much further to transport patients to...