Re: 'FRHS funds could go to NCFPD' [Village News, letter, 10/3/19]

The Fallbrook Regional Health District is proud to discuss its partnership with North County Fire Protection District. While the district could point out several incorrect statements in Mr. Bissinger’s opinion and everyone is invited to contact the district for clarification, what’s most important is to demonstrate the depth and breadth of the district’s long-standing support of North County Fire.

In 1999, when Community Health Systems entered into the lease to operate Fallbrook Hospital, the district began a competitive grant process to support local health service organizations to receive much of the property tax funds it receives from the county.

Over the last 20 years, the district has invested over $11,059,933 back into the community though the grant process – termed Community Health Contracts. In fact, in the first year these grants were made, North County Fire was among the first recipients – receiving $46,756.50, to buy two new “12-lead” electrocardiograph machines.

This support has continued over the years, and for the current fiscal year includes three newly funded projects totaling $215,000 in support. Past funding has included additional ambulances, while current funding adds the ability for North County Fire to have a full time senior medical services officer.

This support is substantive and from July 2018 to June 2019, Community Health Contract grant funding accounted for 44% of the district’s total expenditures, with an additional 7% provided to direct district care services which included ambulance support for North County Fire and extended hours at the Med+ Urgent Care.

The district is committed to the health and well-being of the community and continually strives to research healthier living opportunities. Sometimes this research leads to innovative programming and an investment in community resources. The district is fully transparent in its use of funds and is dedicated to serving the community.

Fallbrook Regional Health District funds the Friendly Village, just look to the North County Boys & Girls Club, Foundation for Senior Care, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Senior Center, REINS and North County Fire as a few of the many beneficiaries of these grant funds, and you can see the positive, deep impact of your tax dollars at work.

Anyone interested in understanding more about how the Fallbrook Regional Health District operates and what it does is encouraged to contact me at (760) 731-9187 or via email at rmason@fallbrookhealth.org.

Rachel Mason

Executive Director

Fallbrook Regional Health District