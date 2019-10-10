County supervisors hear feedback over proposed e-smoking band

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Dozens of residents spoke out today on a county-proposed ban on electronic smoking products during a meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

The board is considering a ban in unincorporated areas of San Diego County that would:

-- prohibit the sale and distribution of all flavored products for smoking, as defined by state law;

-- establish a one-year moratorium on the sale and distribution of all electronic smoking devices; and

-- prohibit smoking in outdoor dining patio areas, and establish a buffer zone outside of outdoor dining patio areas.

Before a formal vote, the county's chief administration officer would return to the board within 60 days with more specifics.

The board also wants a program that will include a tobacco retail licensing program and targeted vaping public health awareness campaign.

Residents in favor of the ban cited the growing national health concerns over flavored vaping products.

According to the county, there have been 19 confirmed deaths and more than 1,080 confirmed and probable vaping-associated pulmonary injury cases nationally. In San Diego County, there have been 22 confirmed and probable VAPI cases reported among county residents.

Those opposed, however, said it was black-market tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products that were the biggest problem, and that vaping has helped many people quit smoking regular tobacco cigarettes.