County supervisors OK electric vehicle 'road map'

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved a "road map'' that set goals aimed at encouraging increased use of electric vehicles, including installation of more charging stations throughout the region, the addition of EVs to the county fleet and educational outreach.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who sponsored the plan, described it as "an item we can all agree on.''

More electric vehicles on the road help lower greenhouse gases and improve air quality, Fletcher said, noting vast improvements in the quality of the vehicles in recent years.

"I'm very pleased to see the county taking a leadership role,'' he said.

Goals included in the road map are:

-- reducing the county fleet of gas-powered vehicles and converting 50 vehicles to electric by 2020, having 250 EVs in operation by 2025 and 501 by 2026-27;

-- increasing the number of EV charging stations from the current 37 to 100, including charging stations in private, multi-family residential and/or non-residential development;

-- promoting and providing incentives for county employees to own electric vehicles;

-- funding an EV expert/consumer advocate as a regional resource; and

-- collaborating with regional partners to bolster EV use.

According to the county, the plan has an ultimate cost of roughly $21 million.