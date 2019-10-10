Man suspected of killing girlfriend in Encinitas arrested in Riverside

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A man suspected of killing his girlfriend in Encinitas was arrested Friday in Riverside.

The body of Sabrina Lukosky, 43, who had been reported missing on Oct. 3, was found about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Summit Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were alerted to a foul odor and served a search warrant at a home in the neighborhood, sheriff's Lt. Michael Blevins said.

Detectives searched the main residence on the property and a smaller structure located to the rear of the home, where they found the woman's body, Blevins said. It was unclear the type of structure where the woman's body was located.

Homicide detectives responded to conduct an investigation, he said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office determined Lukosky's manner of death was homicide, Blevins said.

"The facts revealed during the investigation pointed to a 41-year-old Encinitas man as the suspect,'' Blevins said. "He was identified as the victim's boyfriend, Henry Simon Cowen.''

Sheriff's homicide detectives obtained a warrant for Cowen's arrest and he was taken into custody Friday afternoon by a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of murder, Blevins said.

Cowen was being held without bail, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about the woman's death was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200 after hours.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 and tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.