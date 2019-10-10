One killed in fiery crash near Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A motorist was killed Monday morning in a fiery crash involving a semi truck on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton.

The collision between a small sedan and a semi truck happened around 5:05 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 south of the Aliso Creek rest area, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The sedan, which was pinned against the center divide by the big rig, became fully engulfed in flames shortly after the crash, according to a CHP incident log.

One person was trapped in the car and died, 10News reported. No details about the victim or the semi truck driver were immediately available.

The crash shut down all lanes of southbound I-5 around 5:15 a.m., but the two right lanes were reopened around 20 minutes later. As of 6:45 a.m. only the left lane remained closed.