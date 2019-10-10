Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

One killed in fiery crash near Camp Pendleton

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/14/2019 at 8:49am



CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A motorist was killed Monday morning in a fiery crash involving a semi truck on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton.

The collision between a small sedan and a semi truck happened around 5:05 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 south of the Aliso Creek rest area, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The sedan, which was pinned against the center divide by the big rig, became fully engulfed in flames shortly after the crash, according to a CHP incident log.

One person was trapped in the car and died, 10News reported. No details about the victim or the semi truck driver were immediately available.

The crash shut down all lanes of southbound I-5 around 5:15 a.m., but the two right lanes were reopened around 20 minutes later. As of 6:45 a.m. only the left lane remained closed.

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/15/2019 02:26