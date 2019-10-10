Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

San Diego County awarded $1.4 million in state funding for homelessness

 
Last updated 10/16/2019 at 1:26pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sen. Pat Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, announced Wednesday that San Diego County will receive $1.4 million in state funding for programs combating homelessness.

The California Emergency Solutions and Housing funds, awarded by the state Department of Housing and Community Development, are intended for housing relocation and rental assistance services, permanent housing subsidies, flexible housing subsidies, operating support for emergency housing and support for homelessness services and programs.

According to Bates, Orange County also received $1.1 million as part of the dispersal.

"Homelessness is a growing problem in many communities that demands attention and action from our state government,'' Bates said. "Thanks to these state grants, the counties of Orange and San Diego will have additional resources to help more of our neighbors who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness.''

CESH funding is non-competitive and based on data from the 2017 Point-In-Time homeless count, a county's number of rental households that pay more than 50% of their income on rent and a county's percentage of households below the federal poverty threshold. Each award is dispersed over five years.

 

