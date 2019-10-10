Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SDG&E announces new wildfire safety initiatives

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/15/2019 at 3:22pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric announced new fire safety initiatives Tuesday to improve local wildfire safety and protect against wildfire threats year-round.

The company's Fire Safe 3.0 program includes artificial intelligence-based weather prediction models, a Vegetation Risk Index analyzing power outage and historical weather data to prevent fires before they happen and the formation of a Wildfire Safety Community Advisory Council to counsel SDG&E on wildfire protection.

SDG&E also plans to open a Fire Science and Innovation Lab in 2020, which will link local academic, government and community leaders to discuss innovative wildfire mitigation strategies and improve the San Diego region's fire resilience.

SDG&E announced the initiatives this morning at the company's emergency operations center.

"SDG&E is proud to announce the new innovations associated with Fire Safe 3.0 and continue our collaboration with other regional leaders to improve community safety,'' SDG&E President Scott Drury said. "These advances, and the Fire Science and Innovation Lab opening next year, reinforce our region's leadership position in managing the risk of catastrophic wildfire.''

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/15/2019 21:54