By City News Service 

Woman struck, seriously injured while getting gas for car on SR-76

 
Last updated 10/14/2019 at 8:50am



OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A woman suffered serious injuries Monday when she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a transition ramp between state Route 76 and Interstate 5 in Oceanside after her car ran out of gas.

The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on the transition ramp from southbound I-5 to westbound SR-76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim and another woman were returning to their car, which had run out of gas along SR-76, and were crossing the transition ramp when a Toyota Camry lost control on the ramp, NBC7 reported.

The two women dived in opposite directions to avoid the car, but one woman was struck, the news station reported.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to a CHP incident log.

No details about the Toyota driver were immediately available.

 
