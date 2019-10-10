Fallbrook drops homecoming game to Valley Center

The Valley Center Jaguars (4-2, 2-0) scored early and often to pull away from the Fallbrook Warriors (0-7, 0-2) and race to a 49-0 win on homecoming night at Fallbrook High, Friday, Oct. 4.

The Warriors, who appear to be improving week after week, were unable to get much moving on offense and Warriors quarterback Jared McDonald was under pressure most of the evening.

After trading punts early in the first quarter, the Jaguars rattled off four straight touchdowns, running for two scores, passing for another and blocking a punt and recovering for a fourth score.

The first quarter ended wit...