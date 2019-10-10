Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Miller takes over BHS cross-country program

 
Last updated 10/11/2019 at 6:44am

Sullivan Middle School runners gather after an inspiring team cheer for their meet at San Elijo Middle School.

Tamara Miller is now the head coach of both the Sullivan Middle School cross-country team and the Bonsall High School cross-country team.

Danny Costa, who was the official Bonsall head coach for the Legionnaires' first meet of the season, remains as a coach. Costa and Miller agreed on the transition Sept. 23, and Miller first led the Bonsall runners in practice Sept. 24 while coaching the Legionnaires' Sept. 27 meet.

"I'm really excited to work with Bonsall," Miller said.

Miller and Costa are both 1993 Fallbrook High School graduates and both ran for the Warriors. They previously knew each...



