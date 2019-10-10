Warrior spikers follow eight-loss week with two league wins

Not only did the Fallbrook High School girls’ volleyball team lose both league matches during the final week of September, but the Warriors also lost all six of their Scripps Ranch Tournament matches later in the week. However, the Warriors rebounded from their 0-8 week with league wins Oct. 2 at home against Ramona High School and Oct. 4 at Valley Center High School.

“We’re a young team. We’re developing,” Fallbrook coach Jason Dale said.

The Warriors began Valley League play with home matches Sept. 24 against Mission Vista High School and Sept. 25 against Escondido High School...