Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Warrior spikers follow eight-loss week with two league wins

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/10/2019 at 4:41pm



Not only did the Fallbrook High School girls’ volleyball team lose both league matches during the final week of September, but the Warriors also lost all six of their Scripps Ranch Tournament matches later in the week. However, the Warriors rebounded from their 0-8 week with league wins Oct. 2 at home against Ramona High School and Oct. 4 at Valley Center High School.

“We’re a young team. We’re developing,” Fallbrook coach Jason Dale said.

The Warriors began Valley League play with home matches Sept. 24 against Mission Vista High School and Sept. 25 against Escondido High School...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019