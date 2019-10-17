Dale Francis Bulick, 77, died at 8:16 p.m. Oct. 5. Dale was born Jan. 9, 1942, in Alhambra to Harry Francis Bulick and Julia Louise Coombs.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army November 1963 and devoted 40 years of service. While stationed in Bad Tolz, Germany, he met the love of his life, Ute Annelise Arnold. They married Oct. 10, 1969, in Ute's hometown of Bad Tolz, Germany.

Dale retired from active duty with the rank of major in 1985. He worked as a project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers until he retired in 2004 and moved to Bonsall with Ute. Dale and Ute had one daughter, Nicole, in 1979. In his retirement, Dale enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling and storytelling with friends and family.

Dale is survived by his wife, Ute; his daughter, Nicole; her husband, Steve, and his nephew, David.

A memorial service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery Friday, Oct. 18, at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dale's honor can be sent to San Marcos Vet Center, or online to U.S. Army Special Forces charities: http://www.specialforcescheritabletrust.org or http://www.specialforcesassociation.org/donations.