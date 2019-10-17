Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fitness fair to follow Race to End Hunger

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/16/2019 at 11:38am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Food Pantry is holding its annual Race to End Hunger Walk and 5K Run Saturday, Nov. 9, at Live Oak Park, 2746 Reche Road, in Fallbrook. Sign-in starts at 8 a.m., the 5K begins at 9 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m.

Awards will be presented at noon. Participants can register at http://www.fallbrookfoodpantry.org/race-to-end-hunger. Walkers are free; runners are $30 with preregistration or $40 day of event.

A health and fitness fair at the park will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music, a magician, face painting, photo booth, food and bouncy obstacle course as well as health and wellness activities including nutrition education and health screenings.

Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and under and seniors are free.

Submitted by Fallbrook Food Pantry.

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 10/17/2019 22:52