James Sands Kruse

 
Last updated 10/24/2019 at 2:13pm

James Sands Kruse

James Sands Kruse was born in Los Angeles in 1950. He grew up surfing and sailing the shores of California and making many friends who shared his love of the ocean.

Jim had a kind heart and was loved by many, always with a big beautiful smile on his face. He entertained all of us with his guitar and ukulele and enjoyed camping, sailing and riding his Indian motorcycle.

Jim worked part-time at Wellspring Herbs and Vitamins and enjoyed helping others.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Richer-Kruse; two step-children Noella and Ian Richer and his three sons, Travis, Sean and Kevin Kruse and his sister Kathy Kruse-Owens.

Jim was an American Hero, receiving two Purple Hearts, The National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and The Bronze Star.

There will be a service at Miramar National Cemetery on Friday, Nov. 1 at 2:30 p.m.

 

