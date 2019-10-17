Planning commission recommends Bonsall and Pala zoning and land use amendments

When the San Diego County board of supervisors approved an update to the county’s general plan in August 2011 the county supervisors directed county staff to develop a “clean-up” in the form of a general plan amendment every two years. The county’s planning commission heard the proposed 2019 clean-up amendments Oct. 11 and proposed zoning, land use designation, and other changes including the redesignation of four parcels in Bonsall and one in Pala.

The board of supervisors must approve any general plan amendment or rezone. The county’s Department of Planning and Development Serv...