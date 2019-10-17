Pro Life group to show 'Unplanned'

FALLBROOK – The Beloved Prolife Ministry of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Community invites everyone to a Day at the Movies, Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m. The movie “Unplanned” will be shown in the parish hall, 450 S. Stage Coach Lane. Admission is free.

All Abby Johnson ever wanted to do was help women. As one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinic directors in the nation, she was involved in more than 22,000 abortions and counseled countless women on their reproductive choices.

Her passion surrounding a woman’s right to choose led her to become a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood, fighting to enact legislation for the cause she so deeply believed in, until the day she saw something that changed everything.

Come see her inspiring story and learn what changed her life in an instant and propelled her to become one of the most passionate anti-abortion advocates in America. This movie is rated “R.”

Submitted by Beloved Prolife Ministry.