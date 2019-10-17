Wild Wonders hosts fundraiser for Cheetah Conservation Fund

BONSALL – Recent news stories show disturbing videos and photos of cheetah cubs being smuggled out of Somalia by the illegal pet trade. The photos of emaciated tiny cubs show the containers they were stored in. If they survive transit, they become pets and status symbols, and they often do not survive more than a year or two.

With less than 7,500 cheetahs in the wild, several organizations are working together to halt the trafficking of cheetahs and to care for the rescued animals.

Wild Wonders in Bonsall is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 2, from 4-6 p.m., to support these efforts. All proceeds will go directly to those working to give the young cubs a second chance at life.

The fundraiser will feature wine, light appetizers, animal meet and greet time, a meeting with one of Wild Wonders ambassador cheetahs, auction items and a video presentation from Dr. Laurie Marker, founder and executive director of the Cheetah Conservation Fund.

Tickets are $65 per person. Since alcohol will be served, all guests must be 21 years of age or older. More information can be found at http://www.wildwonders.org, or tickets may be ordered directly on EventBrite at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/fundraiser-for-cheetah-conservation-fund-tickets-75609370663.

A CNN video titled “The Ultra-rich are illegally buying cheetahs as pets and it’s leading to their extinction” can be viewed at http://www.cnn.com/2019/08/28/africa/somaliland-cheetahs-gulf-intl/index.html.

Submitted by Wild Wonders.